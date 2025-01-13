Spencer Pratt requests to stream Heidi Montag’s 2010 album after home loss in LA fires

Spencer Pratt's request amid LA fires

Spencer Pratt has asked fans for support amid loss of home in Los Angeles fires.

In the wake of losing their Pacific Palisades home to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Pratt turned to fans for support by asking them to stream his wife Heidi Montag’s 2010 album, Superficial.

This move aimed to generate income to help the former Hills stars rebuild their lives.

Pratt’s plea resonated with many, including stars like Flavor Flav and Emily Ratajkowski, who joined fans in streaming the album and creating TikTok videos featuring Montag’s songs.

The outpouring of support pushed Superficial to the top spot on iTunes, overtaking Bad Bunny’s latest release, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Overwhelmed by the response, Pratt took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

“1 !!!!!!!!!!!!! @heidimontag !!!!!! Thank you everyone,” he captioned a celebratory video.

Reflecting on the achievement, he added humorously, “Who needs a house, who needs clothes … who needs anything but this level of clout pop superstardom?”

Pratt emphasized the significance of the fans' support during this tough time, noting that Montag was deeply saddened by the loss of their home. Montag also shared her appreciation on her Instagram Story, thanking everyone for their love and support during such a challenging period.

In addition to streaming Montag’s music, Pratt encouraged his TikTok followers to engage with his videos, highlighting how the platform could provide additional financial support.

“If possible can you go to the post before this and watch and like that video, ’cause I’ll get up to $1,100 from TikTok if it’s one of the top ten most-liked TikToks with that song,” he explained.

Pratt later shared a lighthearted moment on Instagram, shopping at Lazy Acres, joking about no longer having access to his local Erewhon Market.

Despite the circumstances, he remained positive, finding solace in small blessings.