‘Today’ after Hoda Kotb’s exit, with Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin

Today kicks off with new beginning after Hoda Kotb said goodbye to the show.
When the show resumes on Monday morning, NBC executives and producers aim for the show to carry on seamlessly, despite a significant change in its lineup.
While Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin will continue to deliver the day's top news, Monday will mark Melvin's debut as co-anchor, a position previously held by Kotb.
Melvin, a familiar face to the audience, hopes the transition will be smooth.
"People kind of know and expect what we give them every day," he said in a recent interview, as per Variety. "We would be silly to tinker with that too much."
His promotion follows a period of critical changes in the program's history, including Kotb's rise to the role in 2018 after the controversial exit of Matt Lauer.
Savannah Guthrie expressed confidence in the transition, noting Kotb will still appear on the show in various capacities.
"Craig has been there every single day, and our viewers know him and our crew knows him," she explained. "We are really hoping that it is a seamless transition."
Melvin, reflecting on his new role, credited the show’s team for setting him up for success.
"This show has set me up in a way that if something goes south, it will be my fault," he remarked. "They have done everything they can do."
Melvin’s journey to this position has been marked by years of dedication to NBC News, including anchoring a daytime hour on MSNBC and contributing to various Today segments. He is expected to continue his presence in the 9 a.m. hour of the program, maintaining his connection with the audience.
