Ashley Tisdale reflects on effect of L.A. fires on ‘mental health’

Ashley Tisdale on mental health amid L.A. fires

Ashley Tisdale considers herself lucky amid the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles as she opened up about how the ongoing tragedy has affected her mental health and sense of community.

In an emotional post on her Instagram Stories on January 11, the 39-year-old actress reflected on the support she’s received during this challenging time.

“There are times in my life due to my mental health where I feel very alone, even when I’m out to dinner with friends,” Tisdale wrote. “This experience has shown me how many amazing people I have in my life and I am far from alone.”

She continued, “The amount of people checking in with each other is so amazing. You realize in dark moments you have each other. The human connection is not lost. Shout out to the mom group that’s there in the highs and the lows.”

Tisdale tagged friends Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor in her post, highlighting the strong support network around her.

In another candid post, Tisdale shared the difficulties of parenting amid such devastation.

“It’s all too much,” she posted, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Trying to be a parent to my two kids while I’m scared as hell and calling my own parents. I’m traumatized.”

Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are parents to two daughters, Jupiter Iris and Emerson Clover.

Her openness about the emotional toll underscores the widespread impact of the wildfires and the importance of community during crises.