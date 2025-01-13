Meghan Markle’s Netflix show to spotlight iconic Jewellery, Prince Archie’s tribute

A heartfelt tribute to Prince Archie is set to highlight themes of "healing and friendship" as Meghan Markle prepares for her next major project.

The Duchess of Sussex will soon showcase her exquisite jewellery collection in her highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The show is expected to feature a stunning array of iconic pieces, blending royal heirlooms with personal treasures.

The trailer offers a glimpse of standout items, including Meghan’s engagement ring and Princess Diana’s timeless Cartier watch.

Viewers will get an exclusive look at the stories behind these cherished pieces, with one in particular symbolizing "healing and friendship," as noted by a jewellery expert.

James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, shared exclusive insights about Meghan's jewelry and the emotional resonance behind her collection in an interview with GB News.

"Meghan's upcoming show looks as though it's going to give us an exciting glimpse into her stunning jewellery collection," Harris said.

One of the most notable pieces discussed is Meghan's Emerald Cuban Choker, retailing for £3,956 from Logan Hollowell.

"The necklace is thought to be a tribute to her son Archie, with his birthstone featured," Harris revealed to GB News.

"It's also thought to represent healing and friendship."

The show is set to provide an intimate glimpse into Meghan Markle's world, highlighting not only her impeccable taste but also the deep sentimental value of her cherished pieces.

Through her jewellery, Meghan aims to convey powerful messages of love, healing, and connection, promising to leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.