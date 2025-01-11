'The Weeknd' opens up about 'hitting rock bottom' in career

'The Weeknd' admits new album is inspired by his lowest phase of life

The Weeknd has opened about experiencing his lowest phase in life and how it changed him for the better.

Originally named as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the Candian singer is gearing up for the release of his new album, 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', which is set to come out on January 24.

While talking about the new studio album, the Blinding Lights artist revealed that the new songs compilation has been inspired by one of his worst phases of life.

Back in 2022, The Weeknd lost his vocals while performing at the final show of his tour. The incident left him devastated.

In conversation with Variety, he said: “I knew that I really needed to sit the f*** down and figure out my life. To understand what happened, face it, learn something new and start again."

"I’d had a kind of a mental breakdown”, while admitting “which is pretty much what this new album’s about."

Even though, the 34-year-old has already begun working on the new album before losing his voice. But the tragedy pulled him back to the drawing board.

He continued: "I had a good chunk of the album done, but then [SoFi] happened, and other things happened after, and you go right back to the drawing board.”

“Because this was a really important, pinnacle moment in my life. How could it not be?

According to the Starboy singer, an artist tells his story through their work. He confessed that during the process, he got closer and more grateful.

I’ve been working on myself to not push people away”, added the Popular singer.