Prince Harry, Meghan personally deliver supplies to wildfire victims: Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spring into action to help people affected by the ongoing deadly wildfires in Southern California.

The couple, who are residents of Montecito, which is around 90 miles away from where the fires are raging, stepped out on Friday to distribute food and supplies to the victims of the natural disaster.

They visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help the charity with relief work for the victims of the Eaton Fire. According to People Magazine, Harry and Meghan “focussed on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.

In footage obtained by FOX 11, they had joined Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo. He said that the Sussexes “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders” during their visit.

Gordo added “people were very happy to see them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also made contributions monetarily and also donated clothes, children’s items and essential, while also opening their doors to friends and families forced to evacuate.