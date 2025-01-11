Taylor Swift inspires Robbie Williams to follow sweet tradition with fans

Robbie Williams has taken up Taylor Swift’s tradition with fans, which created a sweet bond among them.
The 50-year-old credited the pop superstar for creating the trend for exchanging friendship bracelets, saying, “Well, Taylor Swift has started this thing with these bead wristband things, I quite like that people are bringing in these bracelets,” in conversation with Us Weekly.
The 14-times-Grammy winner’s fans created the trend based on her 2022 song, You’re on Your Own, Kid, and Swifties exchanged their own beaded friendship bracelets during her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Williams appreciated his fans by expressing gratefulness for the relationship they have created over the years, “It’s very sweet, and a representation of something that I’m very grateful to, which is people buying a ticket to come and see me. It’s a representation of them and me, and it’s an unusual relationship that we have. It’s nontraditional.”
The Angels singer went on to say that the friendship bracelets are a way of showing his gratitude towards fans, “It’s a way of me accepting their gratitude — and me having gratitude to them by existing on my body.”
Williams spoke about Better Man in the interview, a musical fantasy film based on his career, which showcases his character portrayed by a a CGI monkey, a risk he revealed taken by Michael Gracey’s conversations with the singer, who would refer to himself as the animal while talking about his career.
