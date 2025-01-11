Taylor Swift inspires Robbie Williams to follow sweet tradition with fans

Robbie Williams follows Taylor Swift’s footsteps for fan tradition

Robbie Williams has taken up Taylor Swift’s tradition with fans, which created a sweet bond among them.

The 50-year-old credited the pop superstar for creating the trend for exchanging friendship bracelets, saying, “Well, Taylor Swift has started this thing with these bead wristband things, I quite like that people are bringing in these bracelets,” in conversation with Us Weekly.

The 14-times-Grammy winner’s fans created the trend based on her 2022 song, You’re on Your Own, Kid, and Swifties exchanged their own beaded friendship bracelets during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Williams appreciated his fans by expressing gratefulness for the relationship they have created over the years, “It’s very sweet, and a representation of something that I’m very grateful to, which is people buying a ticket to come and see me. It’s a representation of them and me, and it’s an unusual relationship that we have. It’s nontraditional.”

The Angels singer went on to say that the friendship bracelets are a way of showing his gratitude towards fans, “It’s a way of me accepting their gratitude — and me having gratitude to them by existing on my body.”

Williams spoke about Better Man in the interview, a musical fantasy film based on his career, which showcases his character portrayed by a a CGI monkey, a risk he revealed taken by Michael Gracey’s conversations with the singer, who would refer to himself as the animal while talking about his career.