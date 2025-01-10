Princess Kate gears up for a Royal revival

The Princess of Wales has truly nailed the art of "modern royal chic" with a fresh black-and-white portrait, according to style experts.

Captured by royal photographer Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer, the image shows Kate in a perfectly relaxed yet polished look.

Dressed in a tailored dark blazer over a crisp white shirt, paired with a plaid scarf, the Princess is the epitome of "formal meets comfy."

Fashion expert Lisa Talbot tells FEMAIL that Kate's effortlessly stylish ensemble strikes the perfect balance, with her hands casually tucked into her pockets, giving us just the right amount of laid-back royalty vibes.

And, of course, her iconic engagement ring makes a subtle yet stunning appearance.

"This photograph signals a shift toward a more accessible royal image, resonating with contemporary audiences but still holding onto the poise that defines her role."

UK stylist Rochelle called it "luxe casual," noting it’s a chic look that everyday fans could easily recreate.

Kate's image makeover comes as she gracefully eases back into royal duties after a challenging health journey.

Having wrapped up chemotherapy in September, she’s slowly returned to the spotlight, her first public appearances marking both strength and recovery.

One of her touching early outings involved a heartwarming meeting with late photographer Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle.