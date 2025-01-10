Jojo Siwa faces backlash over ‘tone-deaf’ evacuation video amid wildfires

Jojo Siwa has left fans upset over 'tone-deaf' video uploaded by her partner Kath Ebbs.

Jojo Siwa got slammed by fans for posting an insensitive evacuation video amid catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

In a currently deleted Instagram video posted by her partner Kath Ebbs, the 21-year-old singer and dancer was seen packing for a possible evacuation.

However, her choice of “essential” belongings to take in an emergency left many of her followers enraged.

The Karma hitmaker was spotted packing high-end fashion clothing, as her significant other revealed they had received a warning on Wednesday to be prepared to leave her Tarzana mansion.

Sharing multiple videos on social media, Ebbs said, "Things my girlfriend packed in case of a fire evacuation," as Siwa was captured packing her bedazzled and expensive clothing items.

"What else do you need?" the singer playfully quipped.

"I have all my legal documents. I'm going to fill the car up with my favourite things," she continued.

Fans were left unimpressed and were upset over the dancer’s casual behaviour over a very serious and devastating situation.

"This is so tone deaf," her admirers rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Another one commented with frustration, "What about all the people who are losing their homes, family, pets and belongings? What about wildlife? Why post this?"