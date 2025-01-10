Suki Waterhouse makes first appearance after marriage rumours

Suki Waterhouse goes out and about after allegedly getting married

Suki Waterhouse appeared in high spirits as she broke cover after sparking wedding rumours on New Year’s Eve.

The 33-year-old songstress looked effortlessly beautiful in a no-makeup look as she was strolling in New York on Thursday.

The Good Looking singer could be seen sporting a tan faux fur long coat and blue flared jeans as she stopped by Sant Ambroeus, in the West Village, for lunch.

Waterhouse accesorised her outfit with black platform boots and a black leather bag.

This comes after the Daisy Jones & The Six actress sparked marriage rumours with her fiancé Robert Pattinson.

The Twilight actor and the musician, who share a 10-month-old daughter, reportedly took the vows in the Caribbean on New Year’s Eve, in an intimate gathering, as per Instagram account Deuxmoi.

“Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse got married at NYE at the Caribbean resort I work at!!!” the tipster, who claimed to be a waitress, told the outlet. “They were so cute and sweet, their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaids dress.”

The source added that “their family was there as well” and it was “such a cute wedding.”