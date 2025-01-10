Paris Hilton returns to ruins of her Malibu home: 'Devastated beyond words'

Paris Hilton was able to safely evacuate with her husband, two children, and pets

Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of her Malibu home, which was destroyed in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The 43-year-old heiress shared her heartbreak in an emotional Instagram post on January 8, revealing that she first learned of the destruction while watching the news. A day later, she went to visit the charred remains of her home.

“I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable,” Hilton wrote.

Accompanying her post was footage of her charred property, reduced to rubble with small fires still smoldering amid collapsed walls.

The mom of two reflected on the memories the home once held, calling it more than just a place to live. “It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words,” she wrote, referencing her 23-month-old son with husband Carter Reum.

While heartbroken, Hilton expressed gratitude for the safety of her loved ones and pets, as well as the bravery of firefighters battling the blazes. “I know I’m incredibly lucky,” she reflected.

She also shared a message of solidarity with others who have suffered similar losses, writing, “We’re in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before.”

The wildfires have forced over 100,000 Los Angeles residents to evacuate and claimed the lives of five civilians. Celebrities like Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anna Faris are among those who’ve also lost their homes in the disaster.