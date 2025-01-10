Princess Kate wears 'new crown' as she returns to public life

Royal power couple Prince William and Kate Middleton have hit a major milestone with their latest move, attracting massive likes from fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have garnered 1.5million likes on their latest Instagram post, marking Kate's 43rd birthday on January 9.

Kate Middleton's black and white photo is the most liked upload from the royals since Catherine's emotional three-minute video, which hit over 2.4million likes.

She announced she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment in September.

The message, personally written by Prince William, also attracted hearts from fans.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

William's personal signature indicated to fans that the message was written directly by himself. Royal fans flooded the comment section to share their feelings about the couple.

One user wrote: "The Princess is so incredibly admirable and inspiring! And embodies dignity, grace, kindness, resilience, humility, and beauty. She is such a wonderful role model. Wishing her the happiest of birthdays and the best possible health!"

Joining the birthday wishes were Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who both sent a clear message of support.

In the September's emotional video Kate and William's three kids were recorded playing in the woods, on the beach and in the sea with their parents, showing off their bonding with their grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton.