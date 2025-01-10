Queen Mathilde recycles cousin's iconic look with stunning precision

Queen Mathilde stuns in an ensemble straight from her cousin’s closet.

Queen Mathilde is no stranger to stealing the spotlight with her impeccable fashion choices, but her latest look seems to have taken a page from a familiar style playbook.

The 64-year-old Belgian royal stepped out on Thursday, accompanying King Philippe to welcome heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Belgium and their spouses.

Mathilde turned heads in a stunning outfit from her go-to designer, Natan, showcasing her flair for timeless elegance.

The ensemble featured the ‘Bingo’ top, crafted from figure-flattering scuba material with an eye-catching high neckline and chic three-quarter-length sleeves.

Mathilde styled her version with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos, and elegant pearl drop earrings, exuding classic sophistication.

Meanwhile, her Luxembourg counterpart added her own flair by accessorizing with heeled boots, offering a slightly edgier take on the ensemble.