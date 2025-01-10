Queen Mathilde recycles cousin's iconic look with stunning precision

Queen Mathilde is no stranger to stealing the spotlight with her impeccable fashion choices, but her latest look seems to have taken a page from a familiar style playbook.
The 64-year-old Belgian royal stepped out on Thursday, accompanying King Philippe to welcome heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Belgium and their spouses.
Mathilde turned heads in a stunning outfit from her go-to designer, Natan, showcasing her flair for timeless elegance.
The ensemble featured the ‘Bingo’ top, crafted from figure-flattering scuba material with an eye-catching high neckline and chic three-quarter-length sleeves.
Mathilde styled her version with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos, and elegant pearl drop earrings, exuding classic sophistication.
Meanwhile, her Luxembourg counterpart added her own flair by accessorizing with heeled boots, offering a slightly edgier take on the ensemble.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raise concerns about their safety as LA wildfires continue to spread
Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips, enjoyed an exceptional privilege during their formative years
Inside Hugh Grant's 'miserable' shooting process
Liam Payne tragically fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of an Argentinian hotel on October 16, 2024
Princess Kate's brother excites royal fans with delightful family update
Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Kid Cudi, and Milo Ventimiglia are among the many celebs who lost their homes