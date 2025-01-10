Khloe Kardashian speaks out on LA wildfires following arson discovery

Khloe Kardashian slams arson suspect after Kenneth Fire

Khloe Kardashian voiced her feelings about the arrested arsonist in the case of Kenneth Fire.

The 40-year-old reality star has been doing her part in helping out the first responders of the Los Angeles fire incident by donating $2,500 worth of meals up until now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians, who had to evacuate from Calabasas because of the fire, took to Instagram and wrote, “You sick mother f----rs!” she wrote on a clip of the devastating fires, adding, “What the f--- is wrong with people?!?! Arson!!!! May you be fully prosecuted!!! What scum!!!”

In the following story post, the socialite reposted Carousel Restaurant post on Thursday, showing off the meals donated by the Kardashian/Jenner family for the victims.

A series of photos shared by the restaurant showed happy firefighters holding boxes of food. Another picture featured food containers on a table with a receipt that showed the total for the meal order came to $2,505.43

“We proudly delivered meals to several fire stations today. Thank you to the frontline members for your dedication to your communities. A special thank you to the Kardashian family for funding the meals—your generosity knows no bounds.”