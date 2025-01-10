Molly-Mae's Ultimatum: Tommy Fury must follow new rules to rekindle romance

Molly-Mae Hague was recently spotted in Wilmslow, Cheshire, amid reports that she’s laying down new terms for Tommy Fury to rebuild their relationship.
The 25-year-old influencer, who was seen sharing a kiss with her ex-fiancé on New Year’s Eve, is reportedly reflecting on what changes Tommy would need to make to rekindle their romance.
According to insiders, Molly-Mae has "never stopped loving" Tommy, and the two have remained in contact for the sake of their 23-month-old daughter, Bambi.
Their emotional breakup, as well as any potential reunion, is rumoured to feature in Molly-Mae’s upcoming reality series, Behind It All.
Friends close to her are said to be concerned about her decision, fearing she may be moving too quickly, but Molly-Mae is allegedly determined to take things slow this time.
Sources claim that the influencer is setting strict boundaries for Tommy, with partying reportedly off the table, as part of her conditions for reconciliation.
While Tommy has denied allegations of infidelity that surrounded their split, Molly-Mae appears focused on ensuring a more stable future if they decide to reunite. Despite the challenges, it’s said she still dreams of walking down the aisle with him.
