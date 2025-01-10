Hugh Grant lifts lid on 'miserable' rom-com shoots

Hugh Grant offers inside glimpse into popular rom-coms

Hugh Grant offers an inside glimpse into some of his most popular films as he talks about the 'miserable' shooting process.

The Heretic star, who rose to fame in the 1990s’ and early 2000s for his popular roles in rom-coms such as Four Wedding and a Funeral and Notting Hill, opened up about what it takes to bring romantic comedies to life.

During an exclusive interview with Variety, Grant reflected on his time spent appearing in similar films.

He told the outlet, “They’re hard. And with the benefit of time, I really appreciate the good ones I did.

“The Richard Curtis ones are really about pain. It’s something my wife spotted. She’s Swedish; they’re good on pain. She was watching Love Actually, and she said, ‘Everyone’s in pain, and the humour is all a means for dealing with pain’. That’s what makes them sustain and not float away like a piece of fluff.”

The 64-year-old actor shared that covering the romantic aspect in the film is manageable, while comedy is incomparably very difficult.

Sharing his stance on the subject, he further went on to add, “I just think ‘com’ is difficult. I don’t know about ‘rom.’ Rom is not easy — and you need to mean it — but com is certainly very difficult.”

On professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which is slated to release in 2025.