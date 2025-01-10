Reese Witherspoon 'rock-solid' support for Natalie Portman after divorce

Reese Witherspoon supports Natalie Portman amid her divorce: Source

Reese Witherspoon has recently become the rock-solid support for fellow star Natalie Portman following her split from Benjamin Millepied.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Reese had helped Natalie to recover and rebuild after her divorce from Benjamin.

The source noted, “It’s been a weird coincidence that their marriages fell apart basically during the same time period.”

“Reese is one of the people who stepped up to be supportive of Natalie behind the scenes, helping her navigate some uncharted waters,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Reese has been someone putting in work to coax Natalie out of her shell a little bit, just because they have so much in common.”

“Natalie would not be recommending books on social media without Reese’s encouragement and the example of Reese’s own super-successful book club,” mentioned an insider.

For the unversed, Natalie parted ways with Benjamin after news of his infidelity broke in May 2023. Reese also split from Jim Toth in March 2023 after 11 years of marriage.

“There’s reams of common ground between Reese and Natalie beyond just their divorces,” continued an insider.

The source mentioned, “They were both star students and child actors; they both are super-involved moms; and they are both incredibly close to their extended families outside of show business.”

“I believe these two would be even closer friends if they were just suburban housewives and didn’t have these hot, long-lasting careers,” said a confidante.

However, another source revealed, “Natalie has recently gotten back into producing after a long hiatus and you can chalk that up, at least in part, to the incredible run Reese has had since Big Little Lies.”

“Reese has shown Natalie a way forward in this business that has made a real difference for her!” added an insider.