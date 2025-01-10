BBC star Kerry Wilson breathes her last at 56

BBC star Kerry Wilson passes away at 56

BBC star Kerry Wilson has tragically passed away at the age of 56 after suffering from flue.

Wilson, who is known for his regal appearances on shows like The Jonathan Ross Big Talent Show, was placed in an induced coma and a ventilator ahead of her death on Friday, January 3.

Her death was confirmed by her mother Linda in a heartbreaking statement to StokeonTrentLive.

She told the outlet, "It was very sudden. She’s never been in the hospital in her life; no major health issues or anything like that.

"But then this new flu came along. It’s been devastating. You just don’t expect it – everyone gets flued up every winter. She told me she felt a bit sniffly. As mothers do, I said to her, ‘Why don’t you ring 111?’ By the weekend, she didn’t feel any better so she gave them a call."

The heartbroken mom, who was also her late daughter's 'best friend,' further added, "A little while later she was gone. It was really rapid and totally unexpected." Kerry had her family with her when she died. Her mum heartbreakingly shared she has lost a child before and "never thought it would happen again.”

Kerry's death was mainly attributed to complications from influenza A, which developed into sepsis.

On the professional front, BBC star rose to fame after securing the top spot as the first-ever winner of Bob Says Opportunity Knocks back in 1987.