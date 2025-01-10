Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater take major step in relationship

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship has advanced significantly.

Us Weekly was informed by an insider that the Wicked cast members share a residence in New York City.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” said the confidant.

For those unversed, Ethan and Slater were romantically involved earlier this year after meeting on the London set of Wicked.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” the insider continued. “All of her friends love him.”

Ethan was married to singer Dalton Gomez before to his love involvement with Ariana. On July 17, 2023, the couple called it quits after "issues for months."