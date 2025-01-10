'Baby Reindeer' star Nava Mau finds Netflix show 'therapeutic'

Nava Mau played Teri in Netflix show 'Baby Reindeer'

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau described working in the hit Netflix show as a cathartic process.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress who played Teri in Richard Gadd’s true story opened up about knowing Gadd’s real-life relationship with a trans woman—that, too, was genuine love.

"It was undeniable. It makes me emotional still," she recalled. "I just remember there was a moment reading the script for the first time, and I was like, ‘Oh, he really loved her."

"It was this weird, transcendental experience of it being what I needed to see and what it did to heal my own wounds," the 32-year-old described the acting gig as nothing short of therapeutic.

In Baby Reindeer, Mau played Teri, an American therapist who meets the lead character, Donny (Gadd), on a dating app.

While Donny and Teri hit it off, she was eventually also harassed by Martha, the abuser and stalker played by Jessica Gunning.

Martha's stalking of Donny creates a wedge between him and Teri that leads to their break up.

Donny later sees Teri in the street with another man, marking the end of their relationship and offering him closure.