Kate Middleton pays 'respect' to Meghan's rival despite Harry's peace message

Princess Kate made her feelings clear about her future ties with Meghan Markle's rival with her latest move.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Tuesday to honour the legacy of the late monarch at a fashion event which took place at the British Fashion Council in London.

Catherine presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell, whose "bold, sustainable vision is helping to shape the future of British fashion."

Kate Middleton, who is known as a fashion icon and trendsetter royal, decided to wear Victoria Beckham's chic olive green pantsuit for the key event.

The Mirror reported that a source close to the Beckhams dubbed the future Queen's decision "really great."

"The Princess of Wales has worn Victoria's designs before and it's really great to see that she's wearing one again," an insider stated.

According to the source, the power suit was not "gifted" to Kate by Victoria, it was "very much her [Princess] own call to wear it."

Prince William has a close bond with David Beckham, and recently, their relationship has become stronger.

The source shared, "Both couples support each other's charities and David and William are friends too, so there is a great deal of mutual respect there."

For the unversed, the Beckhams are not on good terms with the Sussexes after their infamous fallout.

Kate's decision to honour Victoria notably came after her brother-in-law, Harry, expressed a desire to reconcile with the royals.