Dua Lipa escapes town after 'scary couple of days' in boyfriend-inspired mansion

Dua Lipa leaves Los Angeles after a 'scary couple of days' due to the wildfire

Dua Lipa is leaving Los Angeles after a 'scary couple of days' due to the wildfire as fellow celebrities Brits James Bourne and Mark Owen spark concern amid wildfire incident.

The British-Albanian singer followed in the footsteps of James Bourne, Mark Owen, and TOWIE legend ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell as she escaped town due to the Hollywood Hills fires.

With the death toll hitting 10 and the blaze spreading to over 1,200 acres, several A-listers, including Paris Hilton, Denise Crosby, and Milo Ventimiglia, evacuated LA after seeing their homes reduced to ash.

Dua, who purchased the mansion in Beverly Hills back in 2020, took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on the heartbreaking incident.

She wrote across the photo, “Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes.

“I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people.

“I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other.”

For the unversed, it was reported that the Radical Optimism hitmaker had previously bought a sprawling mansion to move closer to her former boyfriend Anwar Hadid.