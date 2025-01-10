Kate Middleton breaks royal rule as Prince William takes key power from King

Princess Kate is ready to set her own traditions as her husband Prince William set to take over the throne.

The Princess of Wales has seemingly hinted at the future of monarchy with her latest move.

For the unversed, Catherine celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9. The Wales family paid a heartfelt tribute to the Princess by sharing a black and white portrait of her.

Analysing Kate's photo, body language expert Judi James claimed that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is breaking traditional royal rules with modern posing.

The expert told Fabulous Magazine, "This very stylish monochrome pose could have come straight from a fashion spread but Kate has suffused it with hi-five nods and signals that express both her character, her current emotional state and her intrinsic bonds of unique empathy with the late Queen."

Judi believes the Princess paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II by mimicking a similar pose to Her Majesty.

"The expression of utter joy and excitement on the late Queen’s face as she broke her own mother’s rule and expressed herself in some Vogue-style poses looks mirrored by Kate here..." stated the expert.

Notably, Judi believes that the next Queen in line "won’t be as restrained by as many rules and regulations" especially after reports that William "is seizing the opportunity" of his ailing father King Charles to prepare himself sooner for the crown and "to make decisions that he feels will benefit the Crown in the long run."