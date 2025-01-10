Inside Kate Beckinsale, Matt Rife's seemingly 'steamy' reconcile: Report

Kate Beckinsale and ex-Matt Rife seemingly reconciled at a 2025 Golden Globes afterparty.

“They are friendly exes having fun conversations and laughing having a good time,” a rep for Beckinsale, 51, told US Weekly after the Sunday, January 5, awards show.

The pair, who briefly dated in 2017, were rumoured to have shared a kiss at a Golden Globes afterparty on Monday, January 6. However, Beckinsale's representative says the kiss "didn't happen."

The 29-year-old Rife and Beckinsale were both there at Netflix's celebration at Spago in Beverly Hills. Later, the Underworld actress was seen standing with Harry Goodwins, star of The Gentlemen, and Paris Jackson at a soirée at the Chateau Marmont.

After meeting in 2017, Beckinsale and Rife dated for a year. In 2019, following their breakup, the actress started dating Pete Davidson. Rife made news at the time for advising 31-year-old Davidson to "run" and calling his relationship with Beckinsale "complicated."

“Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy, I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship,” Rife told TMZ in March 2019. “I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.”

Rife later expressed contrition for his remarks regarding Beckinsale.

“I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match,” he told Elle in September 2023.

“I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that they also wouldn’t, that also wouldn’t work out.”

He also publicly apologized to both Davidson and Beckinsale, saying he’d been a “petty a--hole” about the situation.

“I regret saying that. Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that,” he said.

“I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”