Mel Gibson expresses hope after suffering devastating loss in LA inferno

Mel Gibson reflects on his tragic loss amid LA wildfires

Mel Gibson has recently expressed hope after devastating loss in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In a telephonic interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, the Braveheart star said, “It’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional.”

“You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders,” explained the 69-year-old.

Mel told Elizabeth that he was “doing the Joe Rogan podcast” during the wildfires that consumed his Malibu home in LA.

“And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighborhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there,” stated the Bandit star.

However, Mel mentioned, “When I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore.”

The On the Line actor revealed that his wife, Rosalind Ross, and their son, Lars, were safe as they had evacuated their home. Mel felt relieved that his chickens survived the inferno.

Reflecting on what he lost in the wildfires, The Beaver actor shared, “I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can’t get back.”

“All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, pretty cool stuff, but you know that can all be replaced,” explained Mel.

The Paycheck actor further said, “These are only things. And the good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well.”

Mel added, “We’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really.”