List of celebrities spared by L.A. fires

Kate Hudson's both properties miraculously survived the LA fires

Where many celebrities have lost their multi-million-dollar mansions in Los Angeles to the Pacific Palisades and Hollywood hills fires, several A-listers took a sigh of relief as the flames spared their properties.

Thanks to the quick action of the brave firefighters, Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Tom Brady, and many other celebrities’ homes were saved from burning to ashes.

Following are the celebrities who did not lose their homes in the LA fires.

Kate Hudson:

Hudson has two properties in LA, and miraculously, both have survived. One is her childhood home, which she bought 2003 for $5.5M. Meanwhile, in 2011, the Almost Famous actress purchased the property next door for $5.3M.

Jennifer Love Hewitt:

While the apocalyptic fire swept through their neighbourhood, Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, luckily kept their home intact. The couple bought their home for $6M in 2020.

Chriss Pratt:

Pratt and his wife Katharine Schwarzenegger’s home in Pacific Palisades is still standing. According to the Daily Mail, the Mediterranean-style home is worth $15.6M, and we last saw each other on Thursday.

Tom Hanks:

Tom Hanks and his long-time wife Rita Wilson’s home was saved by an inch from catching the fire. The couple’s luxury property on the cliff did not burn down despite the home above it being ravaged by the wildfire

Jamie Lee Curtis:

Though Curtis thought her Pacific Palisades house could have burned down, she later discovered it had been saved.

Ben Affleck:

Reportedly, Affleck returned to an unharmed property in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday. The Accountant star moved into the newly purchased $20 million property after moving out of the $61M mansion he used to share with his former wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Tom Brady

Brady recently completed the construction of his Los Angeles mansion, which is located in the Brentwood neighbourhood. According to the news outlet, his home looked unaffected by the fires.

The celebrities mentioned above had their properties safe and sound amid the wildfires. However, several celebrities were not lucky enough to experience the same.

It has been reported that some celebrities including Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, Candy Spelling, Heidi Montag, John Goodman, and Miles Teller had their properties burned to ashes.