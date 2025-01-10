Meghan Markle finally ends connection with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has finally made much-awaited decision of her life as she ended her royal connection to embark on a new solo journey.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly gotten rid of royal influence as she embraced her authentic self, saying good bye to her husband Prince Harry amid speculation about 'professional separation'.

Meghan Markle's initiative is being held by experts and her celebrity friends, with a PR expert saying she's finally embracing her "authentic self".

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother kicked off the new year with zest as she introduced her fresh Instagram handle, @meghan, returning in her original form, "as ever Meghan."

Shortly after initiating her Instagram presence, the former Suits star shared the premiere of her Netflix series trailer 'With Love, Meghan'. The former actress's podcast collaborator Lemonada Media hinted at forthcoming material.

Renae Smith, founder and chief of The Atticism shared with Express UK: "Meghan's recent ventures are quite the spectacle, it’s been a great treat to see how they've been received.

At first glance, the meticulously curated posts (the running on the beach, drawing 2025 in the sand with the giggle at the end) and the show's polished trailer might seem overly saccharine, perhaps even contrived.”

The expert went on elaborating: "From a PR perspective, I actually think this is a smart long-term move for her."

Smith concluded: "Adapting Meghan's story to become an aspirational lifestyle influencer for her chosen audience comes naturally because it finally feels attuned to who she indeed is."