BTS' J Hope teases new music: 'On the way'

BTS J Hope posts teaser of his new music on Instagram

J-hope’s debut solo tour is not the only exciting thing on its way. The BTS star has also teased new music on the horizon.

On January 10, J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, posted a teaser for his upcoming music set for March release.

"New music on the way. 2025.03," he captioned the post on Instagram. In addition, the official BTS page posted the same video on YouTube with a title that read "Beginning of a New Dream."

The one-minute clip, set to a laidback hip-hop instrumental, features visuals that follow the rapper as he travels to Los Angeles to work on music with his producers.

The South Korean artist's fans were over the moon with the latest announcement.

To express their excitement in the comments section, one fan exclaimed, "J-Hope is back, he's back, HE'S BAAAAAACK."

"I’m so excited for this new Jhope journey," added another.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, "I am so excited for jhope, he is making a surprise for us, armys jhope is back ...!!"

It is pertinent to note that the J Hope's as-yet-unnamed release will arrive a year after his March 2024 EP "Hope on the Street Vol. 1" release.

The six-track record featured appearances by musicians like fellow BTS member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, producer Nile Rodgers and more.

Additionally, the teaser revelation comes just hours after J-hope, 30, announced his 2025 solo world tour, Hope on the Stage— slated to kick off in Seoul with a three-night concert from late February to early March.