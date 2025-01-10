Halle Berry follows in Sharon Stones footsteps to help L.A. fire victims

Halle Berry heeds to Sharon Stone's call to action

Halle Berry is acting upon the advice of Sharon Stone to support the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

After Stone, 66, posted a video on her Instagram on Thursday, urging fans, friends and followers to donate clothes to a store, Coop, the Never Let Go actress took to her social media account, revealing she is donating her "entire closet."

"I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same," Berry captioned the video, which featured the store, having all the necessary stuff for the displaced people to help themselves.

"This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!" the John Wick star added before crediting Stone for her advocacy. "Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady [red heart emoji]."

Before sharing her post, the Catwoman actress commented on Stone’s Thursday post, saying, "I’m there. Brining all I have !! [sic]."

In her video, Stone explained what would be helpful and listed the items for donation in the caption.

"ITEMS NEEDED

GENTLY USED

JEANS

-Clothes, Jackets, Shoes, Beanie's &

Gloves

HANGERS

NEW ONLY -

Underwear & Socks

Any & all gift cards, any amount!" Stone reiterated.

Stone and her family also expressed gratitude, saying they are so blessed to be in a safe place.