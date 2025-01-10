Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole throws shade at Taylor Swift in viral video

It's not surprising that Taylor Swift appears to be on Kayla Nicole's blacklist.

Swift may not be her favourite person, which is fairly logical given that she is the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, with whom she spent almost five years.

However, after Travis's ex made remarks about the singer, a widely shared video incited indignation among Swift's followers. The way Kayla did it created an even greater commotion.

Although the influencer didn't directly say anything positive or negative about Swift, it was all in the tone and the look that made people roll their eyes when she spoke her name.

Let's face it: Nicole's favourite power couple is probably not Travis and his new romance, which is certainly one of the most talked-about and romantic pairings of the moment.

Kayla revealed that one of the worst things she had ever gone through in her life was going through such a public split.

Supporters can't help but imagine how difficult it must be to see your ex everywhere, particularly now that he's with one of the top music stars in the world. The Swifties, however, are not giving her any leeway.

Shortly after Travis Kelce began discussing weddings and the best dates to get married, Kayla's video went viral, raising the possibility that it triggered some repressed feelings.

Fans speculate that she may be processing such a prominent period of her life by bringing up the subject again. Moments on a TV show can easily be taken out of context because microphones pick up even the faintest whispers. Some have characterised her as the ex who hasn't completely moved on as a result of the viral video, but it could just be a case of old emotions coming back into the forefront.

The emotional fallout from her previous connection with Travis is evident to her fans, and despite her best efforts to move on, the limelight continues to draw her back.

Kayla is caught in a maelstrom she most likely didn't sign up for, whether it's the turmoil surrounding Travis's new romance or the Swifties' keen eyes scrutinising every move.