Cash Warren's revealing interview about marriage to Jessica Alba resurfaces

Jessica Alba's ex-husband, Cash Warren, talked about the "hard work" that went into their marriage a few months before the announcement of their divorce.

“I think, ultimately, the friendship and support and just knowing that your partner has your back means everything to us,” he told Us Weekly in July 2024.

"Having each other's back" was "the secret" to the marriage, according to the film producer, who wed Alba in 2008.

“It’s hard work, but we roll up our sleeves and we do it,” Warren, 45, said of steering the ups and downs with the Fantastic Four actress.

“It’s wild. It’s the longest relationship I could have ever imagined,” he added.

The couple has been together for 20 years and has three children together.

Warren previously discussed how he and 43-year-old Alba would spend time together without their children in an interview with the publication.

“For us, it’s getting out of the house and going and staying somewhere else for a night,” he said.

“Unplugging is big. We love taking walks. We love chatting. We love eating good food together. We have so many of the same interests that we enjoy. What’s awesome is that we’re also still willing to participate.”

Then, in July 2021, Alba famously acknowledged on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby, that her marriage to Warren felt like "going through the motions."

“It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates,” the Honest Company founder said at the time.

“You have the responsibilities. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?” she added.

According to TMZ, the couple recently split up and are getting a divorce. However, Warren and Alba have not commented on the news in public.