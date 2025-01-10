Lenny Kravitz calls himself ‘embarrassment’ for daughter Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz, 'It's wonderful'

Lenny Kravitz is not that conventional father for Zoë Kravitz.

The Rock icon, known for his cool demeanor and signature style, admits his daughter Zoë might not see him in the same light.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Fly Away singer acknowledged that his daughter likely never viewed him as "cool," a sentiment he embraces with humor.

"I don't think she's ever gotten to that place, and you're not supposed to," Lenny, 60, shared.

"She appreciates me for who I am but will always get a good laugh because you are the kid's father. They're not going to see you how all those other folks see you. They see everything."

Zoë, a successful actress, singer-songwriter, and director, is known for her witty humor, particularly when it comes to her father.

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in March 2024, Zoë delivered a heartfelt speech that included a playful roast of her father's iconic fashion choices.

"According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt," she quipped, leaving the audience in stitches. "Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one."

Lenny took the teasing in stride, later telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that his daughter's ribbing was "quite appropriate."

Reflecting on the incident, Lenny told PEOPLE, "It's wonderful because I love that perspective that you've been a bit of an embarrassment at times!"

Despite his daughter's playful jabs, Lenny continues to thrive in his career. He recently announced a five-show residency in Las Vegas titled Blue Electric Light Las Vegas at Park MGM, set for August.