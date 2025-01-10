Cillian Murphy won’t return to ‘28 Years Later’ franchise on-screen

Cillian Murphy in '28 years later'

Cillian Murphy’s not returning to the 28 Years Later franchise as an actor.

Fans eagerly awaiting the actor’s return to the franchise will have to wait a bit longer, as the Oscar winner won’t appear in the upcoming threequel.

Although Murphy is involved as an executive producer, producer Andrew Macdonald recently clarified Murphy's role in the film, which is set to premiere on June 20.

Macdonald explained to Empire, “[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.”

He further noted, “He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy.”

The third installment reunites original director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, with 28 Years Later directed by Nia DaCosta.

The follow-up, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is scheduled to premiere on January 16, 2026.

Speculation about Murphy’s involvement arose after a teaser for 28 Years Later showed a zombie that some believed to be Murphy in makeup.

However, art dealer Angus Neill confirmed he was the performer in that shot. Boyle admitted he was warned this might cause confusion, sharing, “I showed my girlfriend the trailer and she said, ‘People will think that’s Cillian.’ I said, ‘Don’t be silly.’ I ignored her. So I’ve eaten a bit of humble pie since.”

Murphy originally starred in 2002’s 28 Days Later as Jim, a bicycle courier who wakes from a coma to find London ravaged by the “Rage Virus.”

Although he didn’t appear in the 2007 sequel, 28 Weeks Later, Murphy is now back as an executive producer for the third film, as reported by Deadline last January.