Candy Spelling’s $32M mansion turns to ashes in fierce wildfire loss

Hollywood icon Candy Spelling is right now grappling with heartbreak as her stunning $23 million Malibu breathtaking beach house was completely burned down in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The mansion, considered as dream home overlooking ocean, was recently turned to ashes, leaving American producer devastated by the immense loss.

The wildfires claimed at least five lives and nearly 130,000 people have reportedly left their homes on time before it gets late.

Candy's 7-bedroom beach house, which was once stunning retreat on an 8,000-square-foot property along La Costa Beach, seemingly been wiped out by the wildfire.

However, the fire didn't just affect the celebrity-filled area, but it also devastated a few film productions studios in the area.

Film LA recently issued a notification, saying: "Personnel resources ordinarily available to support film production may not be available during the local State of Emergency."

"The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible," it continued.