Chris Stapleton announces dates for All-American Road Show’s summer return

Chris Stapleton announces All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton is hitting the American roads this summer.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the 46-year-old Parachute singer, announced the return of his All-American Road Show tour for the summer.

Initially revealing dates in Australia, Stapleton has now added 14 more performances across North America. The tour will kick off on June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wrap up on Oct. 10 in Hollywood, Florida.

Stapleton will be joined by a lineup of talented artists on select dates, including Nikki Lane, Brittney Spencer, The War and Treaty, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Maggie Rose, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access presale tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. local time through Stapleton's fan club.

The announcement follows Stapleton's 2023 album Higher, which is nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. His song It Takes a Woman is also up for Best Country Solo Performance.

Last year, Stapleton collaborated with Post Malone on the country album F-1 Trillion and performed their duet California Sober at the 2024 CMA Awards in November.

At the same event, Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for White Horse.

In a touching moment later that month, the Tennessee Whiskey singer made headlines for visiting a teen who was the sole survivor of a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of her grandmother, father, and younger sister.