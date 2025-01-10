Jeremy Strong calls out 'Succession' costars' 'needless shots' at his acting

Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin played Brian Cox’s on-screen sons Kendall and Roman Roy

Jeremy Strong is staying true to himself despite digs at his method acting approach from his Succession co-stars, Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin.

In an interview with Deadline on January 7, Strong spoke candidly about his process while preparing for his latest role as Roy Cohn in the upcoming political drama The Apprentice.

The Emmy-winning actor, known for his intense commitment to roles, described his approach as a pursuit of authenticity. “When I look at the kind of transformational work based on historical characters… it’s about transcending impersonation and finding the essence in a deep, serious way,” he explained, citing performances by Ben Kingsley, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Daniel Day-Lewis as inspirations.

However, Strong also appeared to address the scrutiny he’s faced, particularly from his former co-stars. “Lately, people have felt a need to take shots at me… which I don’t really think there’s any need for,” he said.

Strong emphasised his dedication to storytelling, describing acting as “creating an instrument that’s never existed before,” while adding, “Meanness travels, and the media is partly responsible for it.”

Weeks earlier, Culkin had criticised actors calling themselves storytellers, remarking, “Sorry, Jeremy.” Cox also suggested Strong’s method could “create hostility” on set. Despite their differences, Strong seems resolute in his approach, focusing on what he considers “the holy grail” of acting: crafting unforgettable characters.