Ariana Grande’s patience wanes over Audrey Hepburn role rumours

Ariana Grande on whether she would play Audrey Hepburn the potential biopic

Ariana Grande is over the insane speculation surrounding her potential role as Audrey Hepburn.

In an interview with Access Hollywood at the National Board of Review’s 2025 gala on Tuesday, January 7, the Wicked star was asked if she would be willing to helm an Audrey Hepburn biopic, to which she reacted too strongly.

"Oh my goddess, why is everyone asking me this? You’re insane!" the 7 Rings hitmaker quipped, saying, "You're insane, you're insane," repeatedly.

The question came after the interviewer told Grande, 31, that she had been "kind of channelling a little Audrey Hepburn" in her event fashion lately.

"I've always loved old Hollywood glamour—Marilyn [Monroe] and Audrey have always been my references," the former Disney star replied.

In addition, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Tuesday’s event, Grande was similarly asked about potentially playing Hepburn.

"That would have to be done so well and so perfectly... I don't know," she responded.

Grande donned a custom Loewe pastel pink backless satin gown for the gala, featuring a square-shaped bodice cinched at the waist.

She styled her blonde locks in a sleek high ponytail while her baby bangs were swooped to the side.

Rumours about Grande potentially playing Hepburn have been swirling given her recent style choices, including Tuesday's pink number, the metallic tea-length ball gown she wore at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the yellow dress she wore to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.