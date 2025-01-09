Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release heartbreaking statement as Kate celebrates birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a heartbreaking plea as they released their first statement after Prince William's tribute to his incredible wife Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday.

In their statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their pain as wildfires rage across California, saying: 'People have nothing'.

The couple have resided in the “high fire risk” region for nearly five years with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Meghan and Harry, who stepped back as working royals in 2020, appeared to be upset as they shared "resources and ideas" on their Sussex.com website to help those affected.

The couple's statement reads: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

They added: "If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas."

The Sussexes also encouraged people to donate to the American Royal Cross and to "open their home" to others affected.

The statement continued: "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating."

They added: "Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

It is to mention here that authorities in Los Angeles have been battling the blazes which have torn across the area amid high winds, destroying homes and causing tens of thousands of people to flee.