Duchess Sophie beams with pride as she represents King Charles at big event

Duchess Sophie performs key royal duty on behalf of King Charles

Duchess Sophie, who is widely known as the 'secret weapon' of King Charles, recently stepped in for the monarch in order to perform key royal duty.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, fulfilling a task on behalf of the cancer-stricken monarch who had just returned from his headline-making Italy trip.

The mother-of-two inspected troops during her visit, visibly beaming with pride on representing the royal family at a key event.

For the occasion, Sophie dressed in a sophisticated blue coat dress with a matching fascinator.

It is important to note that this was Prince Edward's wife's third visit to the military parade. Earlier, she was a part of the 2013 and 2019's event.

According to Hello!, the King did not attend the event after his four-day Italy tour amid his cancer treatment.

It has been said that the monarch reached Scotland with Queen Camilla from Ravenna to celebrate their anniversary week privately at Birkhall.