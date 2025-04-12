Lana Del Rey quickly deletes major update about her new album

Lana Del Rey shares major update about her new album

Lana Del Rey, who announced her album title, The Right Person Will Stay, last November, revealed that album will be delayed and will release with a new title.

However, Del Rey seemingly deleted her post just a few hours after it was shared.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker shared a reel on Instagram as she revealed that the forthcoming album title will be changed. The Cinnamon Girl crooner admitted that album was initially titled, Lasso.

"I'm really happy for this album to be moving along,” she said. “I do have a lot more to say [about] that I mean, you do know it's not going to come on time right?”

“Like should I even tell you that the name changed again?” she added with a smile. "Should I tell you that now, while you're so happy you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I'll wait."

It is uncertain if fans have to wait for the highly anticipated album for a bit longer, if there are more changes to be made.

Meanwhile, the musician is scheduled to perform at the Stagecoach Film Festival in California at the end of the month.

Later this year, Del Rey will head on to her first stadium tours in UK and Ireland, including major cities like London, Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, and Glasgow.