Tom Cruise fans spark debate ahead of 'Mission: Impossible 8' release

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to release on May 23

Tom Cruise is one of the most talented and challenging actors of Hollywood.

The 62-year-old is globally acclaimed for performing all his death-defying action sequences all by himself in his most popular franchise, Mission: Impossible.

Cruise is once again raising the bar high with the new high octane action trailer of his fresh film, slated to hit theatres worldwide on May 23.

The new trailblazing teaser of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning showcases the superstar dangling down the biplanes for one of the scenes. Meanwhile, he can also be seen doing some really terrifying under water stunts.

His fan and followers believe that Tom isn’t getting the kind of recognition he deserves.

The debate sparked after The Academy announced a new award category for stunt design and the Top Gun: Maverick star’s fans seem to be upset about it.

They believe that The Academy should have launched this category a while ago and should have acknowledged Tom’s efforts in the action film series.

One of them expressed, “Tom Cruise should get the first stunt category Oscar as a lifetime achievement award.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “They should give Tom Cruise and the whole Mission: Impossible stunt team an Honorary Oscar for their contributions to stunt community.”

A third fan penned, “What is wrong with them, why would they not introduce it this year so they can give the first one to Tom Cruise for the last Mission Impossible movie … are they dumb.”

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the new sequel is set to reunite the action star with Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames.