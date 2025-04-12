King Charles takes crucial decision for Prince William to protect monarchy

Prince William, who has quietly been preparing for his destined role in the monarchy, received disappointing news as King Charles took a stern decision.

The monarch is currently getting treatment for his cancer and the Prince of Wales played a major role in the smooth running of matters as he took on more duties on behalf of the King.

Even though Charles fully supports William and has granted a prominent role to his eldest son, he is adamant to not abdicate the throne in a bid to avoid a crisis situation for taking place once again.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich pointed out to Fox News Digital that “The Firm” does not want a repeat of the “crisis” that happened that last time a king abdicated the throne.

“Prince William has been assuming more responsibilities and there have been preparations for more transitions of responsibility,” the expert said.

“Both Prince William and Princess Catherine have been readying to assume leadership roles with an accelerated schedule of preparation for their future positions as king and queen,” she explained.

However, Hilary noted that William and Kate Middleton are “most certainly not in any way actively seeking an immediate ascension”.

She continued, “The entire family, all senior roles, are more focused on the best interests of the monarchy’s stability and continuity, hence all being content with the gradual transition rather than any immediate decisions.”

Moreover, the royals are convinced that an abdication would be “a significant departure from all tradition” which is not something that they want.