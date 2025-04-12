Teddi Mellencamp reveals how she found out about her brain tumour

Teddi Mellencamp recalls horrors of her cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp continues to stand tall amid her stage 4 melanoma journey.

Braving through the storm the daughter of John Mellencamp continues to live each day as it comes.

The reality TV star recently revealed the grim death talk her father forcefully had with her which involved her discussing her burial site and her not desiring to be in 'vegetable' state.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress now detailed how she got to know about her brain tumour.

As reported by Page Six, the 43-year-old mentioned that she had been experiencing 'debilitating headaches' for months before things got worse.

The mother of three as per the outlet had to be taken to the hospital since she had started facing issues with vision.

The daughter of the Grammy-winning singer shared in an interview with ABC News Friday, April 11 that on that particular day when she was rushed to the hospital she couldn't see and 'could barely get down the stairs'.

The Bravolebrity had at the time mentioned on social media that multiple brain tumours were found that had been 'growing for atleast six months.'

For the unversed, the Two T's in a Pod co-host received her initial diagnosis of melanoma in 2022. As reported by Us Weekly, the cancer has now metastasized to her lungs and brain.