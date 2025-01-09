Jamie Lee Cutis breaks down over devastating Los Angeles fires

Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her feelings about the wildfires in Southern California.

Jamie Lee Curtis had an emotional reaction to Los Angeles wildfires.

On Wednesday, January 8, the 66-year-old actress and producer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and grew emotional while talking about the wildfires impacting her neighbourhood.

She was on the verge of tears as she spoke about the devastating situation, "I’m literally just about to cry," she told the 50-year-old host, as he comforted her by offering his condolences.

Trying to stay calm, Curtis shared, "As you know where I live is on fire right now. The Pacific Palisades is burning."

The Freaky Friday star explained she had flown to New York City the night before to film here, "I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s gnarly, you guys," she exclaimed.

"It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California," she continued.

"Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places but this is literally where I live."

She revealed that the fire had destroyed her neighborhood market, her friend’s homes, and several schools.

The actress called the situation “awful” and mentioned her plans to fly back to Los Angeles to support and help out her friends and family.