Prince Edward's royal re-entry after family break with Sophie and children

Prince Edward reappears post hiatus, family in town.

Prince Edward made a notable return to his royal duties on Thursday, becoming the first royal to jet overseas in 2025.

The Duke of Edinburgh flew to Washington D.C. to represent the British monarchy at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The 60-year-old royal was dressed in a sombre dark suit as he joined a prestigious guest list at Washington National Cathedral.

Seated among notable figures such as outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Edward found himself in the midst of history as all five living U.S. presidents gathered to honour Carter.

The emotional service saw President Joe Biden deliver the eulogy, with Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and President-elect Donald Trump all in attendance, making it a true gathering of political heavyweights.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th U.S. President and Nobel Prize laureate, passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

His body lay in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda ahead of his funeral, with the final rites set to take place in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

During his time in office from 1977 to 1981, Carter made an official visit to the UK, where he had the opportunity to meet the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

In response to the news of Carter's passing, King Charles expressed heartfelt tribute, reflecting on the former president’s life of service.

In a message to President Joe Biden and the American people, the King wrote, "It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights."