Ben Affleck arrives back at home after forced evacuation

Ben Affleck makes his way back home after $20 million mansion survives Pacific Palisades fires

Ben Affleck is back to his home sweet home after he had to evacuate because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actor was spotted arriving at his $20 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which has been under fire since Tuesday, January 7th.

The Gone Girl actor made his return despite the area still being under evacuation.

Affleck appeared to be driving home still from his office as he was dressed up formally in a tan sport coat and a white dress shirt.

The Good Will Hunting star was seen the night before as he appeared perplexed arriving at home, with flames clearly visible from his house.

Affleck then evacuated the house but headed to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's home to escort her and their children to safety.

The Argo actor is one of the lucky residents in the neighbourhoods whose house survived the fire, while many natives watched their homes burned to ashes.

The evacuation came after Affleck settled his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez earlier this week.