King Charles 'can’t afford' another estranged brothers dilemma amid Andrew's scandal

Andrew said to be suffering from depression amid scandal

King Charles has continued his royal duties amidst ongoing cancer treatment, while the Princess of Wales takes her first steps back into the public eye following her own health challenges.

However, one looming issue over the monarchy is the ongoing situation with Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been severely tarnished by links to an alleged Chinese spy.

The Duke of York has remained out of the public eye since the scandal emerged just before Christmas, notably opting out of family gatherings at Sandringham. He has since stayed low-key at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.

Questions have emerged regarding Andrew’s future within the royal fold, particularly given reports of tensions with King Charles over Andrew’s residence.

The King and his younger brother have been at odds over the Royal Lodge, and there are growing concerns about whether Charles might distance himself from Andrew altogether.

The situation has intensified as anti-monarchy group Republic has called on the police to investigate Andrew for allegedly using the name ‘Andrew Inverness’ in financial dealings, amidst the ongoing spy scandal.

Despite these challenges, royal experts, including Jennie Bond, believe that King Charles will not completely sever ties with his brother.

Bond points out that, although there are already two estranged brothers in the family, the King is likely to keep the situation with Andrew under control, as further developments unfold.

The former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror: "Nothing is going to change the fact that Andrew is Charles’s brother. The family already has two totally estranged brothers; it doesn’t need any more."

Bond added that, with Andrew said to be suffering from depression, Charles is concerned about the impact of further isolation on his mental well-being.

In this turbulent time, Andrew continues to receive support from his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who remains by his side, living with him at Royal Lodge and spending holidays together.

The ongoing saga surrounding the Duke of York raises questions about the future dynamics within the royal family, and whether King Charles can keep the peace while navigating this difficult period.