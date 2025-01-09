Prince William’s absence explained after ‘horrific’ time

Prince William ditches the spotlight to celebrate Kate's special day.

Prince William is opting for a low-key day in the UK to celebrate Princess Kate's 43rd birthday, rather than heading to Washington D.C. for Jimmy Carter’s state funeral.

GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker is urging fans to "cut William and Kate some slack," after what the Prince himself has called a "brutal year."

With Prince Edward stepping in to represent the British Royal Family at the funeral, William and Kate are choosing to spend some much-needed private time with their family.

Walker emphasized, "They want to recharge and enjoy some quiet moments together."

Royal fans are applauding William’s choice to prioritize family time, with one even saying, "I'm glad he won't go... this way he can spend Catherine's birthday with her."

Royal author Ingrid Seward, however, suggested that William may have missed a golden opportunity.

"You can’t get a bigger global stage than Jimmy Carter’s funeral," she noted.

This event could have been the perfect chance for William to boost his growing status as a global statesman, especially after his recent diplomatic meeting with President-elect Trump.