Ryan Reynolds 'manipulates' Chris Evans into saying yes to 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Chris Evans put forward a condition to feature in the blockbuster film

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine had lots of surprising cameos which left the audience stunned in cinemas.

Out of all the roles, one of the cameos turned out to be the most cherished one included Chris Evans.

While talking about Evans’ part in the 2024, Reynolds confessed that he tricked the Marvel actor into the film.

The Red Notice star admitted that he wrote the specific scene to manipulate the Gifted actor into saying yes to the movie.

“So, I wrote this tag for Chris. Initially I just wrote it to trick and manipulate Chris into saying yes. It's like 'But there's also this scene’.”

“Because something that was like really funny, actually. This has to be in the movie", told the Free Guy actor to Cantina Talks.

The scene showcases the 43-year-old actor making his entry into the action movie with his face hidden as he wears a dark blue ragged hood covering his full body.

At first, the cut gives the idea as if the he has returned to a Marvel film reprising his role of 'Captain America'.

But as Chris removes his hood, it appears that he is actually playing 'Johnny Storm/Human Torch' and is wearing a Fantastic Four uniform.

He opens the scene with his signature line, “Flames on.”

According to the 48-year-old actor, “And Chris only agreed to do the movie as long as that tag stays in the movie. Which I don't blame him at all.”

Chris and Ryan have a history of trading cameos in each other’s movies.