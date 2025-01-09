Drake fake DM scandal unfolds after refusal to expose Stefon Diggs

Chris Blake Griffith recently made headlines after faking DMs with American rapper Drake, all because the rapper wouldn't spill the tea on NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The drama thickened when DJ Akademiks exposed behind the scene, revealing how Griffith tried to stir the pot by creating fake conversations with Drake.

In those fake messages, Drake reportedly talked about his ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group.

"Me and Universal is like if Nike was funding a campaign about Lebron cheating on his wife," one text read.

It added, : "Not Adidas or Reebok... Nike the company he been with since he started. My situation is not no street sh*t."

Soon after Griffith's post, DJ Akademiks step out to clear things up on his X (former Twitter) account, saying the messages were just made up as they weren’t real.

He revealed: "This is a fake DM."

"Drake called buddy a Rat….. He got mad and made up some fake DM to try to make the blogs and go viral. End of story," he added.

However, the fake DMs, which has been circulating online, also brought back Griffith's previous claims that Stefon Diggs dragged and tried to assault him.

Griffith made all of these serious claims back in October on his Instagram account, where he also mentioned a confrontation with Diggs’ brother, Darez, who goes by Marsean.